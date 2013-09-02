NEW DELHI, Sept 2 India's infrastructure sector
output rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in July from
0.01 percent in the previous month, government data showed on
Monday.
The infrastructure sector - coal, crude oil, oil refinery,
natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers -
accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which
expanded just 1 percent during the last fiscal year.
In the fiscal year ended March, infrastructure grew 3.2
percent compared with 5 percent in the previous year.
