NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's infrastructure sector output rose 8.0 percent year-on-year in September, at its fastest clip in one year, mainly driven by higher production of coal, electricity and cement, government data showed on Thursday.

The output grew at 3.7 percent in the previous month. During the first half of the current fiscal year, infrastructure output grew 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

The output comprises coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertiliser production and accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which expanded just 1 percent during the 2012/13 fiscal year.

In the fiscal year ended March, infrastructure output grew 3.2 percent compared with 5 percent in 2011/12. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)