NEW DELHI, June 1 India's annual infrastructure output fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, its second straight contraction, dragged down by lower production of electricity, crude oil and cement, government data showed on Monday.

Output fell by annual 0.1 percent in March.

The infrastructure sector, which comprises coal, crude oil, oil refining, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers, accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)