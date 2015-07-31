NEW DELHI, July 31 India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 3 percent in June, on the back of a sharp slowdown in electricity production, government data showed on Friday.

Output had grown 4.4 percent year-on-year in May.

Electricity production expanded an annual 0.2 percent last month, sharply slower than 5.5 percent in May.

The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)