NEW DELHI Dec 31 India's infrastructure output shrank 1.3 percent on year in November, its first fall in seven months, dragged down by a sharp slowdown in electricity production and a contraction in cement and steel output, government data showed on Thursday.

Infrastructure accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output.

Electricity generation last month didn't grow at all from a year earlier. Cement production, meanwhile, fell 1.8 percent year-on-year compared with a growth of 11.7 percent in October.

Annual contraction in steel output deepened to 8.4 percent in November from 1.2 percent a month ago. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)