A farmer works in a wheat field against the backdrop of residential apartments undergoing construction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output grew 3 .8 percent in May from a year earlier, faster than an upwardly revised annual growth of 3. 1 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The output grew 3.4 percent between April and May compared with 5.0 percent in the same period a year ago.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Matthias Williams)