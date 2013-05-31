NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output growth slowed to 2.3 percent year-on-year in April from an upwardly revised 3.2 percent expansion in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The output growth for the 2012/13 fiscal year through to March for eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers -- was upwardly revised to 3.2 percent from a year ago, but was still slower than 5 percent recorded in 2011/12, the data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which expanded 1 percent during the last fiscal year, clipping the country's economic growth. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)