NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in July from 0.01 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The infrastructure sector - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertilisers - accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which expanded just 1 percent during the last fiscal year.

In the fiscal year ended March, infrastructure grew 3.2 percent compared with 5 percent in the previous year.

