BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
NEW DELHI India's infrastructure output grew at 3.2 percent in October, year-on-year, unchanged from September but down from 9 percent a year ago, government data showed on Monday.
Infrastructure accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.