NEW DELHI India's infrastructure output grew 6.6 percent year-on-year in October, its fastest pace in six months, mainly aided by a sharp jump in refinery production, government data showed on Wednesday.

The output expanded an annual 5.0 percent in September, the data showed.

For the first seven months of the current fiscal year to March 2017, the output growth came in at 4.9 percent.

Refinery production grew 15.1 percent year-on-year in October, faster than a 9.3 percent rise in the previous month.

