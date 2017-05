Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to 5.6 percent in December from 4.9 percent in the previous month as steel production surged, government data showed on Tuesday.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2017, the output growth came in at 5.0 percent.

Steel production grew 14.9 percent year-on-year last month, faster than a 5.6 percent rise in November.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)