Construction workers are pictured on a crane at a construction site in Mumbai, India, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 3.4 percent in January from 5.6 percent in the previous month on a fall in refinery production and a deeper contraction in cement output, government data showed on Tuesday.

The output growth came in at 4.8 percent for the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2017.

Refinery output fell 1.5 percent year-on-year last month, compared with a 6.4 percent growth in the previous month.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)