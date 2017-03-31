Workers erect scaffolding to build a pillar at the site of the metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, India, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 1.0 percent in February, the lowest level in at least 13 months, mainly dragged down by a contraction in production of crude oil and natural gas, government data showed on Friday.

Overall output grew an annual 3.4 percent in the previous month.

The output growth came in at 4.4 percent for the first 11 months of the current fiscal year which ends in March 2017.

