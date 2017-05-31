Workers erect scaffolding to build a pillar at the site of the metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, India, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 2.5 percent in April, mainly dragged down by a slowdown in refinery output and a contraction in coal production, government data showed on Wednesday.

The output grew a revised 5.3 percent year-on-year in March.

Annual growth in refinery production slowed down to 0.2 percent last month from 2.0 percent in March. Coal production fell 3.8 percent on year from a 10.8 percent growth in March.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)