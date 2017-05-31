Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 2.5 percent in April, mainly dragged down by a slowdown in refinery output and a contraction in coal production, government data showed on Wednesday.
The output grew a revised 5.3 percent year-on-year in March.
Annual growth in refinery production slowed down to 0.2 percent last month from 2.0 percent in March. Coal production fell 3.8 percent on year from a 10.8 percent growth in March.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
BENGALURU Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal.