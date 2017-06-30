India's infrastructure output grows 3.6 percent in May

1 Min Read
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual infrastructure output grew 3.6 percent in May, mainly driven by a pick up in refinery output and electricity generation, government data showed on Friday.
The output grew a revised 2.8 percent year-on-year in April.
Annual growth in refinery production rose 5.4 percent last month from 0.2 percent in April, while electricity production rose 6.4 percent on year compared with a 5.4 percent growth in April.
