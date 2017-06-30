FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's infrastructure output grows 3.6 percent in May
June 30, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 10 minutes ago

India's infrastructure output grows 3.6 percent in May

1 Min Read

Construction workers are pictured on a crane at a construction site in Mumbai, October 31, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual infrastructure output grew 3.6 percent in May, mainly driven by a pick up in refinery output and electricity generation, government data showed on Friday.

The output grew a revised 2.8 percent year-on-year in April.

Annual growth in refinery production rose 5.4 percent last month from 0.2 percent in April, while electricity production rose 6.4 percent on year compared with a 5.4 percent growth in April.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

