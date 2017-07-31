FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
India's infrastructure output grows 0.4 percent in June - govt
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 31, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 20 hours ago

India's infrastructure output grows 0.4 percent in June - govt

1 Min Read

Construction workers are pictured on a crane at a construction site in Mumbai, India, October 31, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual infrastructure output nudged up 0.4 percent in June, crimped by a contraction in production of coal, cement and refinery products, government data showed on Monday.

The output grew a revised 4.1 percent year-on-year in May. During the April-June period, it grew 2.4 percent from a year ago, data showed.

Coal output contracted 6.7 percent, while cement production contracted 5.8 percent on year last month.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.