India's infrastructure output grows 0.4 percent in June - govt

Construction workers are pictured on a crane at a construction site in Mumbai, India, October 31, 2016.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual infrastructure output nudged up 0.4 percent in June, crimped by a contraction in production of coal, cement and refinery products, government data showed on Monday.

The output grew a revised 4.1 percent year-on-year in May. During the April-June period, it grew 2.4 percent from a year ago, data showed.

Coal output contracted 6.7 percent, while cement production contracted 5.8 percent on year last month.