FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
India's infrastructure output grows 0.4 percent in June - govt
#TopNews
#Business
#Pakistan
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
Agriculture
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
Economy
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 31, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in an hour

India's infrastructure output grows 0.4 percent in June - govt

1 Min Read

Construction workers are pictured on a crane at a construction site in Mumbai, India, October 31, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual infrastructure output nudged up 0.4 percent in June, crimped by a contraction in production of coal, cement and refinery products, government data showed on Monday.

The output grew a revised 4.1 percent year-on-year in May. During the April-June period, it grew 2.4 percent from a year ago, data showed.

Coal output contracted 6.7 percent, while cement production contracted 5.8 percent on year last month.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.