A worker paints the exterior of an under construction residential building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure output grew an annual 5.2 percent in June, its fastest pace in two months, driven by a surge in output of cement, coal and electricity, government data showed on Monday.

The output expanded 5.4 percent from a year ago between April and June.

Cement production surged 10.3 percent year-on-year in June, faster than a 2.4-percent rise a month ago. Coal output expanded 12 percent year-on-year compared with a 5.5 percent growth in May.

Production of electricity rose 8.1 percent on year in June from 4.6 percent growth a month ago.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)