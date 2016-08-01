Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI India's infrastructure output grew an annual 5.2 percent in June, its fastest pace in two months, driven by a surge in output of cement, coal and electricity, government data showed on Monday.
The output expanded 5.4 percent from a year ago between April and June.
Cement production surged 10.3 percent year-on-year in June, faster than a 2.4-percent rise a month ago. Coal output expanded 12 percent year-on-year compared with a 5.5 percent growth in May.
Production of electricity rose 8.1 percent on year in June from 4.6 percent growth a month ago.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.