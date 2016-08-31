Workers erect scaffolding to build a pillar at the site of the metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, India, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 3.2 percent in July, mainly dragged down by a slowdown in production of electricity, cement and fertilizer, government data showed on Wednesday.

The output expanded 5.2 percent from a year earlier in June.

For the period between April and July, the output growth came in at 4.9 percent.

Cement production grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in July, slower than a 10.3 percent rise a month ago.

Production of electricity rose 1.6 percent from a year ago in July, compared with an 8.1 percent rise in the previous month.

Fertiliser output growth slowed to 2.5 percent from 9.8 percent in June.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)