NEW DELHI India's annual infrastructure output grew 3.2 percent in August, mainly aided by a pick up in the production of fertilisers and cement, government data showed on Friday.

The output growth for July was revised down to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent announced earlier, the data showed.

In the first five months of the current fiscal year to August, the output growth came in at 4.5 percent.

Cement production grew 3.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than a 1.4 percent rise in the previous month, while fertiliser output grew 5.7 percent compared with a 4.3 percent contraction in July.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as

coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 38 percent of India's industrial output.

