By Nigam Prusty
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 13 India's cabinet approved the
creation of a special panel on Thursday with watered-down powers
to speed up the notoriously slow implementation of big-ticket
infrastructure projects.
The panel, to be chaired by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,
will fast-track projects worth 10 billion rupees ($183 million)
or more, said one minister who attended the cabinet meeting and
who declined to be named.
The government hopes the new body will help to increase
investment in an economy that is likely to slow in fiscal
2012/13 to its worst pace in a decade. Singh's chief economic
adviser sees full-year growth of 5.5 percent to 6 percent.
Infrastructure companies have pressed for the creation of
such a board to speed up hundreds of delayed projects.
Regulatory hurdles, such as delayed land acquisition and
environmental clearances, have held up projects worth over 2
trillion rupees ($36.65 billion) in the road, power, coal and
mining sectors alone, according to government data.
However, due to opposition from within the government, the
powers of the panel have been diluted and it will not be able to
directly clear the projects.
It will be up to individual ministries to approve projects,
but where there are delays, the new panel will have the
authority to intervene. It will not, however, be able to
overturn any decisions made by the Environment Ministry.
Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan had stalled the
creation of the panel for months, calling it authoritarian.
The watering down of the panel's powers, which will likely
disappoint investors, underscore the government's struggle to
push a reform agenda aimed at reviving growth.
Red tape can delay projects for years or, in the worst
cases, scupper them altogether. Bureaucracy and fights between
industry and farmers over land have prevented India from
plugging huge power shortages and upgrading its decrepit
transport network.
A typical infrastructure project requires clearances from 19
federal ministries and, on average, 56 authorisations on issues
ranging from the environment to defence. The whole process takes
up to 24 months.
($1 = 54.47 Indian rupees)
