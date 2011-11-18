(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
MUMBAI Nov 17 India needs to reform
policies concerning project execution and long term funding to
fix its creaky infrastructure, which is a major roadblock to its
target of achieving a 9-9.5 percent annual growth during
2012-2017, Standard & Poor's (S&P) Ratings Services said in a
report.
The government has stepped up spending in recent years but
the slow pace of reforms and a lack of long-term funding options
constrain the infrastructure growth, the report titled, "Can
India's developing infrastructure keep pace with economic
growth?", added.
"We believe reforms to create a robust framework with
transparent policies for project execution and funding will be
critical to keep up the pace of infrastructure development in
India," said S&P analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan.
The country's twelfth five-year plan for the period
2012-2017, focuses on removing some of these roadblocks and
creating a framework for private-sector participation, but it
depends on the ability of India's leaders to execute these
plans, it added.
In its draft twelfth five-year plan for 2012-2017, the
government proposes to invest $1 trillion to upgrade
infrastructure--almost double that in the earlier plan, which
ends in March 2012.
India's road, railway, and port expansions are falling far
short of targets while the power projects are facing major fuel
risks, while the delays in government and regulatory
decision-making have caused several infrastructure projects to
fall way behind schedule, it added.
However, the rating agency's outlook for the infrastructure
sector in India is stable and covers a variety of subsectors,
including power, airports, tollroads, railways, and ports, it
said.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)