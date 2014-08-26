NEW DELHI Aug 26 India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressed hope on Tuesday that parliament would give its approval to the amendments to the Insurance Act, permitting 49 percent foreign investment, by end December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to push through insurance reforms were blocked last month by the opposition in parliament and the government had to agree to send the bill for consideration by a parliamentary panel. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)