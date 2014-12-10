NEW DELHI Dec 10 An Indian parliamentary
committee has recommended a composite cap of 49 percent on
foreign investment in insurance in a report tabled in the upper
house of parliament on Wednesday.
The select committee report said that the cap on foreign
investment in insurance include foreign direct investment and
foreign portfolio investments.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his maiden budget
speech in July that the "composite cap" in the insurance sector
should be increased to 49 percent from the current level of 26
percent, with full Indian management and control.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by
Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine)