* Panel for raising foreign investment cap to 49 pct from 26
pct
* Sector seen getting $2 bln in foreign funds in 1st yr
after move
* Life insurance penetration rates in India are low
NEW DELHI, Dec 10 An Indian parliamentary
committee on Wednesday recommended raising to 49 percent the cap
on foreign investment in insurance joint ventures to help draw
more fund flows into a sector starved of capital and squeezed by
regulations.
The government is hoping that easing foreign ownership rules
in the insurance business from the current 26 percent will help
boost investor confidence in its ability to push through more
difficult reforms including deregulating the country's labour
markets.
The committee report said that the new ownership limit would
include foreign direct investment and portfolio investments in
Indian owned and controlled insurance companies.
"The committee is also of the view that incremental equity
should ideally be used for expansion of capital base so as to
strengthen the insurance sector," the report said.
Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc, Prudential Plc
, Nippon Life Insurance Co, Italy's Generali
and Dutch insurer Aegon NV are among
insurers operating in India through joint ventures with local
companies.
The committee's recommendations require the approval of both
houses of parliament, but there is broad consensus on the
proposals among political parties. The raising of the cap would
bring in foreign investment worth up to $2 billion into the
sector within a year of its implementation, according to
industry officials.
The recommendations are in line with Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley's budget speech in July that called for a near doubling
of the investment cap, with full Indian management and control.
The federal government's approval for a proposal to raise
the limit has been kept pending for a long time due to
opposition by nationalist politicians, frustrating many overseas
investors lured by low insurance penetration rates in India.
Life insurance penetration in India is about 3.2 percent of
gross domestic product in terms of total premiums underwritten
in a year, much lower than more than 10 percent in Japan and
nearly 6 percent in Australia.
