Aug 14 British insurer and asset manager
Standard Life plc said on Friday that it is seeking
approval from Indian regulatory authorities to increase its
stake in India's HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Standard Life is seeking an increase in stake from 26
percent to 35 percent for a total consideration of about 169
million pounds ($264.45 million).
The company would be seeking approval from India's
Competition Commission of India, The Foreign Investment
Promotion Board and the Insurance Regulatory and Development
Authority of India following the passing of the Insurance Laws
(Amendment) Act 2015 by the Indian Parliament.
The law will shake up India's overcrowded life insurance
sector, allowing global insurers such as Britain's Prudential
-- which holds a minority stake in India's biggest
private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life -- and others to
increase their Indian stakes.
The legislation could also pave the way for HDFC Life to
move ahead with a planned listing of the company.
($1 = 0.6391 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru, editing with William
Hardy)