NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi faced a final vote on plans to open up the
insurance sector to foreign companies, amid indications that
parliament would pass what would be his first major economic
reform.
Members of the upper house were expected to vote on Thursday
evening to increase the foreign investment limit in local
insurers to 49 percent from 26 percent after the opposition
Congress party swung behind the bill, which cleared the lower
house last week.
Passage would represent a rare victory for Modi, who was
elected last May on a promise of jobs and economic growth. His
agenda has been stymied by clashes with the opposition,
signalling how hard it will be to deliver on that mandate.
The opening of the insurance sector - which has languished
in parliament for more than six years - is one of a series of
measures that Modi hopes will make it easier for overseas firms
to bet on India's growth story.
"It has been stuck for such a long time ... if it passes it
will be a huge boost to investor sentiment," said Dhirendra
Kumar, chief executive of funds and insurance advisory service
Value Research.
"I don't see massive inflows into the sector immediately
from foreign investors. Nevertheless, it will be a very positive
signal."
The legislation would shake up India's overcrowded life
insurance sector, allowing global insurers such as Britain's
Prudential - which holds a minority stake in India's
biggest private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life - and others
to increase their Indian stakes.
It could also pave the way for the year's biggest initial
public offering, as HDFC Life, a joint venture between India's
HDFC and Britain's Standard Life Plc, has said
it would move towards a listing once the rule change is in
place.
Congress sources said that, while the party remained opposed
to a land acquisition bill that the government was trying to get
through parliament, they were willing to back the insurance bill
having first proposed the measure back in 2008.
Modi needs both houses of parliament to pass the bill in the
current session to prevent an executive order he issued in
December to implement the insurance measure from lapsing.
Efforts by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government
to raise the investment cap were thwarted by rival political
parties, including Modi's, which at the time opposed private
companies having greater control over insurance funds.
