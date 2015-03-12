(Recasts story to say law passed)
NEW DELHI, March 12 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi passed his first major economic reform almost a
year after coming to power, as parliament voted late on Thursday
to allow more foreign investment in the insurance sector.
Lawmakers in the upper house agreed to increase the foreign
investment limit in local insurers to 49 percent from 26 percent
after the opposition Congress party swung behind the bill which
cleared the lower house last week.
The passage of the bill represents a rare victory for Modi,
who was elected last May on a promise of jobs and economic
growth, but has seen other initiatives stymied by clashes with
the opposition in parliament.
The opening of the insurance sector -- which has languished
in parliament for more than six years -- is one of a series of
measures that Modi hopes will make it easier for overseas firms
to bet on India's growth story.
"I don't see massive inflows into the sector immediately
from foreign investors. Nevertheless, it will be a very positive
signal," said Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive of funds and
insurance advisory service Value Research.
The legislation will shake up India's overcrowded life
insurance sector, allowing global insurers such as Britain's
Prudential -- which holds a minority stake in India's
biggest private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life -- and others
to increase their Indian stakes.
It could also pave the way for the year's biggest initial
public offering, as HDFC Life, a joint venture between India's
HDFC and Britain's Standard Life Plc, has said
it would move towards a listing once the rule change is in
place.
Congress sources said that, while the party remained opposed
to a land acquisition bill that the government was trying to get
through parliament, they had backed the insurance bill as they
had first proposed the measure in 2008.
Modi needed both houses of parliament to pass the bill in
the current session to prevent an executive order he issued in
December to implement the insurance measure from lapsing.
Efforts by former prime minister Manmohan Singh's government
to raise the investment cap were thwarted by rival political
parties, including Modi's, which at the time opposed private
companies having greater control over insurance funds.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Nigam Prusty and Himank Sharma;
Editing by Douglas Busvine, Robert Birsel and Andrew Heavens)