BRIEF-Abhayam Trading says application under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code filed by lender
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 14 India's antitrust regulator has imposed 6.71 billion rupees ($105.69 million) of penalties on four state-run general insurance companies over anti-competitive practices, according to an order dated July 10 on the regulator's website.
The order alleges cartelisation by the insurance companies in rigging bids submitted in response to the tenders floated by the government of Kerala for selecting insurance service provider for a scheme.
For the full order, see (bit.ly/1K99Zt6) ($1 = 63.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Alison Williams)
May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.62 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ----