By Sumeet Chatterjee
| MUMBAI, March 16
Several Indian life insurance
firms are courting private equity investors to boost their
capital ahead of potential IPOs, which became more feasible
after a new law allowing higher foreign ownership in a sector
that last year was worth $50 billion.
The law, approved last week, lets insurers including
Britain's Prudential PLC, Standard Life and
Canada's Sun Life Financial raise holdings in Indian
joint ventures to as much as 49 percent from 26 percent, a
change that makes a public offering less likely to significantly
dilute the foreign partners' stake.
Bankers and executives, however, said the more nimble
private equity firms were better placed to help raise capital in
the short-term, which the companies need to get a valuation
benchmark ahead of possible listings.
The funds would also help the companies boost penetration of
life insurance in a country of some 1.3 billion people beyond
just 3.7 percent. By comparison, life insurance penetration in
China and Hong Kong combined is around 12 percent.
"If our shareholders decide that IPO is to happen in the
next 12 to 15 months, then only a private equity transaction or
a private equity-like transaction we might do," Amitabh
Chaudhry, CEO of HDFC Life, told Reuters.
The company is a joint venture between Housing Development
Finance Corp Ltd and Standard Life.
Life insurance penetration is muted in India due to
relatively high costs and a lack of awareness. Insurers are now
betting on a rapidly expanding, wealthier middle class and the
easing of the foreign investment limits to boost profitability.
Consultants BCG said they expect India's life insurance
market to rank among the world's top three by 2020.
State Bank of India, the majority owner of SBI
Life, has said it was in talks with investors about selling
stakes in its insurance units. It gave no details.
Bankers said ICICI Prudential Life, a joint venture between
ICICI Bank Ltd and Prudential, is also in talks with
investors including Singapore's Temasek Holdings.
Carlyle and Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd are also
interested in the sector, the bankers added.
ICICI Prudential did not respond to a request for comment.
Temasek declined to comment. Spokeswomen for Carlyle and GIC
also declined to comment.
"You won't see foreign partners raising stake to 49 percent
in all the companies," said the India M&A head at an European
bank, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak
to the media. "This will give some headroom to bring in an
additional foreign investor at a better valuation ahead an IPO."
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI and
Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by Miral Fahmy)