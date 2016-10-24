By Jatindra Dash
| BHUBANESHWAR, India
BHUBANESHWAR, India Oct 24 Indian police killed
at least 18 Maoist rebels in the eastern state of Odisha on
Monday after tracking them to a remote, forested area where a
gunfight erupted shortly after midnight, police said.
It was one of the heaviest casualty tolls suffered this year
by the insurgents, who have fought a decades-long war against
the Indian state from jungle hideouts across eastern and central
India.
Police acted on a tip-off that around 30 rebels had gathered
close to the border with Andhra Pradesh state, Odisha police
chief K.B. Singh said.
He said there was no immediate information on police
casualties. Officers had seized automatic rifles and ammunition
from the scene.
"It was a joint operation by Andhra and Odisha police
conducted last night... The operation is still going on," Singh
said.
Maoist rebels accuse the Indian state of plundering the
mineral-rich and underdeveloped east and central regions of the
country at the expense of the poor and landless, among whom they
retain some support.
While the level of violence has fallen in recent years, and
the Maoists have lost hundreds of fighters to desertions and
battles with security forces, the rebels remain capable of
staging regular hit-and-run attacks across several states.
In July, Maoists killed at least 10 members of an elite
Indian police force in the south of Bihar state.
According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, 337 people
have been killed in left-wing extremist violence so far this
year, more than half of them alleged insurgents.
(Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)