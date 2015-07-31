Jul 31 The following are the historical Base Rates of various banks. =======================FOREIGN BANKS===================== ABU DHABI BANK ============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jul-14 09.95% 05-Sep-13 10.50% 12-Aug-11 10.00% 01-Jul-11 09.50% 01-Apr-11 09.00% 01-Jan-11 08.25% 01-Jul-10 07.50% ANTWERP DIAMOND BANK =================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-May-14 15.50% 01-Feb-14 14.50% 01-Nov-13 14.25% 02-May-13 13.25% 01-Oct-12 13.50% BANK OF BAHRAIN & KUWAIT ======================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Sep-13 10.40% 01-Jun-13 09.95% 22-Nov-11 10.25% 01-Aug-11 09.75% 09-May-11 09.25% 03-Feb-11 08.50% 20-Oct-10 08.00% 01-Jul-10 07.75% BANK OF TOKYO ============= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jul-15 08.00% 01-Apr-15 08.10% 01-Oct-14 08.25% 07-Jul-14 08.50% 01-Jan-14 08.75% 12-Aug-13 09.00% 01-Jul-13 06.70% 05-Oct-12 07.20% 09-Jul-12 07.25% 04-Apr-12 07.80% 02-Jan-12 07.40% 01-Sep-11 07.00% 12-May-11 07.10% 03-Feb-11 06.70% 29-Dec-10 06.50% 28-Sep-10 06.25% 28-Jul-10 06.00% 01-Jul-10 05.50% BANK OF AMERICA =============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 26-May-15 09.00% 21-Jan-15 09.25% 07-Oct-14 09.50% 26-Mar-14 09.75% 26-Nov-13 09.75% 03-Oct-13 10.25% 13-Sep-13 10.75% 02-Aug-13 10.25% 15-Apr-13 09.00% 01-Oct-12 09.25% 29-Jun-12 09.75% 26-Dec-11 10.00% 05-Aug-11 09.50% 10-May-11 09.00% 29-Mar-11 08.50% 04-Feb-11 08.00% 29-Nov-10 07.50% 04-Oct-10 07.25% 01-Jul-10 06.75% BNP PARIBAS ============ Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 16-Feb-15 09.20% 23-Sep-13 09.50% 25-Jul-13 09.75% 26-Mar-13 09.00% 22-Oct-12 09.25% 10-Oct-11 09.50% 08-Aug-11 09.25% 16-May-11 08.75% 25-Apr-11 08.25% 01-Feb-11 07.50% 01-Nov-10 07.25% 01-Jul-10 06.75% CITIBANK ============ Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jul-15 09.35% 17-Nov-14 09.50% 06-Jan-14 09.75% 03-Dec-13 10.00% 26-Aug-13 10.25% 12-Aug-13 09.75% 10-Jan-13 09.50% 05-Aug-11 09.75% 27-Jun-11 09.50% 09-May-11 09.00% 25-Feb-11 08.50% 22-Dec-10 08.00% 01-Oct-10 07.75% 01-Jul-10 07.25% CHINA TRUST BANK =============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 15-Apr-15 09.40% 18-Mar-14 09.75% 16-Dec-13 10.00% 20-Aug-13 10.50% 14-May-13 10.00% 01-Apr-13 10.25% CREDIT AGRICOLE =============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 15-Apr-15 09.15% 08-Jan-15 09.35% 29-Jul-13 09.50% 04-Jun-13 08.50% 04-Mar-13 09.00% 29-Oct-12 09.25% 18-Sep-12 09.50% 23-May-12 10.00% 01-Dec-11 10.50% 07-Oct-11 10.00% 26-Aug-11 09.75% 11-Jul-11 09.50% 10-May-11 09.25% 13-Jan-11 08.50% 01-Jul-10 07.00% DEVELOPMENT BANK OF SINGAPORE ============================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 04-Mar-15 09.40% 03-Nov-14 09.75% 09-May-14 09.75% 10-Dec-13 10.00% 02-Sep-13 09.75% 01-Aug-13 09.50% 03-Jun-13 09.00% 23-Jan-13 09.25% 01-Oct-12 09.50% 01-Jun-12 09.75% 01-Mar-12 10.00% 21-Nov-11 09.50% 01-Nov-11 09.25% 01-Sep-11 09.00% 01-Jul-11 08.75% 02-May-11 08.50% 01-Mar-11 08.25% 01-Jan-11 08.00% 20-Oct-10 07.25% 01-Jul-10 07.00% DEUTSCHE BANK ============= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 13-Jul-15 09.35% 28-Jan-15 09.65% 03-Jan-14 09.95% 02-Aug-13 10.25% 10-Jun-13 09.40% 11-Feb-13 09.65% 18-Oct-12 09.75% 24-Apr-12 10.00% 02-Mar-12 10.50% 02-Nov-11 10.00% 02-Sep-11 09.75% 02-Aug-11 09.50% 24-Jun-11 09.25% 04-May-11 08.75% 16-Mar-11 08.25% 07-Jan-11 07.75% 03-Nov-10 07.25% 01-Jul-10 06.75% FIRST RAND BK ============= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 02-Mar-15 10.00% 01-May-14 10.40% 02-Sep-13 10.30% 30-Jul-12 10.00% HSBC ==== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 09-Feb-15 09.45% 01-Sep-14 09.70% 21-Oct-13 10.00% 04-Sep-13 10.25% 14-Aug-13 09.75% 20-May-13 09.45% 02-Aug-11 09.75% 04-Jul-11 09.25% 12-May-11 09.00% 09-Mar-11 08.50% 04-Jan-11 08.00% 01-Oct-10' 07.50% 01-Jul-10 07.00% JP MORGAN ========= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Jun-15 08.90% 30-Mar-15 09.10% 08-Dec-14 09.40% 30-Apr-12 09.50% 25-Oct-11 09.75% 10-Aug-11 09.50% 01-Jul-11 09.25% 29-Mar-11 08.75% 27-Jan-11 08.25% 30-Nov-10 07.75% 07-Oct-10 07.25% 01-Jul-10 06.75% JSC VTB BANK ========= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Sep-13 10.50% 05-Mar-13 10.25% NOVA SCOTIA* ============ Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Apr-15 09.00% 31-Oct-14 09.50% 01-Apr-14 09.75% 01-Mar-14 10.00% 07-Jan-14 09.75% 28-Dec-13 10.00% 19-Dec-13 09.75% 03-Dec-13 09.50% 29-Nov-13 09.75% 23-Oct-13 10.00% 08-Oct-13 10.25% 20-Sep-13 11.00% 31-Aug-13 11.50% 16-Aug-13 11.25% 16-Jul-13 10.00% 30-Apr-13 09.25% 28-Sep-11 10.50% 17-Jun-11 10.00% 23-Feb-11 09.00% 01-Jul-10 07.25% ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND ====================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jul-15 09.00% 23-Jan-15 09.50% 07-Nov-13 09.70% 04-Sep-13 10.25% 01-Aug-13 09.95% 01-Feb-13 09.00% 13-Aug-12 09.75% 07-Oct-11 10.00% 05-Aug-11 09.75% 12-May-11 09.00% 09-Mar-11 08.50% 24-Dec-10 07.75% 01-Oct-10 07.00% 01-Jul-10 06.50% RABO BANK INTERNATIONAL ======================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Sep-14 09.75% 27-Aug-13 10.00% 21-Mar-13 09.25% STATE BANK OF MAURITIUS ======================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 24-Feb-12 11.00% 02-Jan-12 10.75% 03-Aug-11 10.00% 12-May-11 09.25% 01-Mar-11 08.25% 01-Nov-10 07.75% 01-Jul-10 07.50% SOCIETE GENERAL =============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Apr-15 09.15% 28-Nov-14 09.70% 22-Oct-14 09.80% 01-Oct-14 09.95% 28-Apr-14 09.75% 14-Feb-14 09.50% 11-Feb-13 09.30% 01-Aug-12 09.85% 21-Jun-12 10.00% 21-May-12 10.35% 02-Apr-12 10.95% 02-Jan-12 10.40% 28-Sep-11 10.20% 01-Aug-11 09.75% 22-Mar-11 09.30% 15-Feb-11 09.10% 17-Jan-11 08.60% 15-Dec-10 08.40% 15-Nov-10 08.25% 01-Jul-10 07.50% STANDARD CHARTERED BANK ======================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 07-Aug-14 09.75% 12-Sep-13 10.25% 08-Aug-13 09.75% 01-Oct-12 09.50% 01-Sep-11 09.75% 22-Jul-11 09.50% 20-May-11 09.25% 21-Feb-11 08.50% 21-Dec-10 08.00% 01-Oct-10 07.50% 01-Jul-10 07.25% ===============NATIONALISED-PSU BANKS==================== ANDHRA BANK =========== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 11-Jun-15 10.00% 19-Aug-13 10.25% 22-Jul-13 10.00% 01-Mar-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 11-Jul-11 10.25% 09-May-11 10.00% 05-Feb-11 09.50% 13-Dec-10 09.00% 05-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.25% ALLAHABAD BANK ============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Jun-15 09.95% 04-Mar-14 10.25% 18-Feb-13 10.20% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 15-Jul-11 10.25% 06-May-11 10.00% 01-Feb-11 09.50% 14-Dec-10 09.00% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% BANK OF BARODA ============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 13-Jul-15 09.90% 06-May-15 10.00% 09-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 12-Jul-11 10.25% 06-May-11 10.00% 04-Feb-11 09.50% 13-Dec-10 09.00% 05-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% BANK OF INDIA ============= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 04-May-15 09.95% 20-Jan-14 10.20% 01-Sep-13 10.25% 08-Jul-13 10.00% 09-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 28-Jul-11 10.75% 05-May-11 10.00% 03-Feb-11 09.50% 15-Dec-10 09.00% 11-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% BANK OF MAHARASHTRA =================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jun-15 10.00% 15-Dec-14 10.25% 21-Apr-14 10.40% 26-Aug-13 10.25% 15-Jul-13 10.00% 09-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 21-Feb-12 10.60% 01-Oct-11 10.70% 02-Aug-11 10.50% 16-Jul-11 10.25% 05-May-11 10.00% 10-Jan-11 09.50% 15-Dec-10 09.00% 01-Jul-10 08.25% CANARA BANK =========== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 11-May-15 10.00% 01-Jan-14 10.20% 08-Jul-13 09.95% 04-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 01-Jul-11 10.25% 05-May-11 10.00% 04-Feb-11 09.50% 13-Dec-10 09.00% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% CENTRAL BANK ============ Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Jun-15 09.95% 19-Aug-13 10.25% 15-Jul-13 10.00% 09-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 09-May-11 10.00% 05-Feb-11 09.50% 15-Dec-10 09.00% 20-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% CORPORATION BANK ================ Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jun-15 10.00% 06-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.65% 01-Jul-11 10.25% 17-May-11 09.90% 14-Feb-11 09.40% 03-Jan-11 08.90% 08-Nov-10 08.25% 01-Jul-10 07.75% DENA BANK ========= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Jun-15 10.00% 09-Feb-13 10.25% 21-May-12 10.45% 04-Aug-11 10.70% 02-Jul-11 10.20% 06-May-11 09.95% 02-Feb-11 09.45% 15-Dec-10 08.95% 01-Nov-10 08.45% 01-Jul-10 08.25% INDIAN BANK =========== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Jun-15 09.95% 01-Apr-14 10.25% 09-Feb-13 10.20% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 13-Jul-11 10.25% 05-May-11 10.00% 01-Feb-11 09.50% 13-Dec-10 09.00% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK ==================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 18-May-15 10.05% 18-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 01-Jul-11 10.25% 06-May-11 10.00% 01-Feb-11 09.50% 13-Dec-10 09.00% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.25% IDBI BANK ========= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 11-May-15 10.00% 01-Feb-13 10.25% 20-Apr-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 05-May-11 10.00% 08-Feb-11 09.50% 01-Jan-11 09.00% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE ========================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 15-May-15 10.00% 25-Feb-13 10.25% 16-Aug-12 10.40% 14-May-12 10.50% 11-Apr-12 10.65% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 12-Jul-11 10.25% 05-May-11 10.00% 02-Feb-11 09.50% 15-Dec-10 09.00% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% PUNJAB & SIND BANK ================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 03-Jun-15 10.00% 01-Mar-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 07-Jul-11 10.25% 05-May-11 10.00% 01-Feb-11 09.50% 20-Dec-10 09.00% 21-Oct-10 08.45% 01-Jul-10 08.20% PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK ==================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 07-May-15 10.00% 09-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 05-May-11 10.00% 01-Feb-11 09.50% 13-Dec-10 09.00% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% STATE BANK OF INDIA =================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Jun-15 09.70% 10-Apr-15 09.85% 07-Nov-13 10.00% 19-Sep-13 09.80% 04-Feb-13 09.70% 20-Sep-12 09.75% 13-Aug-11 10.00% 11-Jul-11 09.50% 12-May-11 09.25% 25-Apr-11 08.50% 14-Feb-11 08.25% 03-Jan-11 08.00% 21-Oct-10 07.60% 01-Jul-10 07.50% STATE BANK OF BIKANER AND JAIPUR ================================ Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 18-Jun-15 09.95% 06-May-15 10.10% 03-Oct-13 10.25% 04-Mar-13 10.15% 01-Oct-12 10.25% 14-Nov-11 10.50% 10-Aug-11 10.25% 11-Jul-11 09.75% 07-May-11 09.25% 21-Feb-11 08.75% 16-Jan-11 08.50% 24-Dec-10 08.25% 29-Oct-10 08.00% 01-Jul-10 07.75% STATE BANK OF TRAVANCORE ======================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 16-Mar-15 10.15% 08-Oct-12 10.25% 26-Sep-11 10.50% 08-Aug-11 10.25% 05-Jul-11 09.75% 09-May-11 09.50% 16-Feb-11 09.00% 03-Jan-11 08.50% 11-Oct-10 08.00% 01-Jul-10 07.75% STATE BANK OF HYDERABAD ======================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 16-Jul-15 09.95% 01-May-15 10.05% 11-Feb-13 10.20% 01-Oct-12 10.25% 04-Aug-11 10.50% 12-Jul-11 10.00% 06-May-11 09.50% 14-Feb-11 09.00% 05-Jan-11 08.50% 08-Dec-10 08.25% 21-Oct-10 08.00% 01-Jul-10 07.75% STATE BANK OF MYSORE ==================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-May-15 10.00% 16-Nov-13 10.25% 04-Mar-13 10.15% 03-Oct-12 10.25% 01-Nov-11 10.50% 05-Aug-11 10.25% 11-Jul-11 09.75% 11-May-11 09.50% 04-Apr-11 09.00% 14-Feb-11 08.75% 06-Jan-11 08.50% 22-Dec-10 08.25% 01-Nov-10 08.00% 01-Jul-10 07.75% SYNDICATE BANK ============= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Jun-15 10.00% 13-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 05-Jul-11 10.25% 06-May-11 10.00% 03-Feb-11 09.50% 15-Dec-10 09.00% 04-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.25% STATE BANK OF PATIALA ===================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 08-Jun-15 09.95% 08-May-15 10.10% 04-Sep-13 10.25% 22-Jul-13 10.00% 22-Feb-13 10.25% 17-Aug-11 10.50% 13-Jul-11 10.00% 18-May-11 09.50% 17-Feb-11 09.00% 03-Jan-11 08.50% 25-Oct-10 08.00% 01-Jul-10 07.75% UCO BANK ========= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-May-15 09.95% 11-Feb-13 10.20% 01-May-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 12-Jul-11 10.25% 05-May-11 10.00% 01-Feb-11 09.50% 15-Dec-10 09.00% 05-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% UNION BANK ========= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 27-Jan-15 10.00% 06-Sep-13 10.25% 08-Jul-13 10.00% 09-Feb-13 10.25% 01-May-12 10.50% 26-Dec-11 10.65% 08-Aug-11 10.75% 11-Jul-11 10.25% 07-May-11 10.00% 04-Feb-11 09.50% 27-Dec-10 09.00% 18-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% UNITED BANK OF INDIA ==================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 19-Jun-15 09.90% 01-Feb-15 10.00% 24-Mar-14 10.25% 13-Feb-14 10.50% 25-Feb-13 10.25% 23-Apr-12 10.45% 03-Aug-11 10.60% 13-Jul-11 10.25% 06-May-11 10.00% 01-Feb-11 09.45% 15-Dec-10 08.95% 08-Nov-10 08.40% 01-Jul-10 08.25% VIJAYA BANK =========== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jun-15 10.00% 07-Apr-14 10.25% 05-Feb-13 10.20% 01-May-12 10.45% 01-Aug-11 10.65% 01-Jul-11 10.25% 06-May-11 10.00% 01-Feb-11 09.50% 14-Dec-10 09.00% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.25% ==================PRIVATE BANKS========================== AXIS BANK ========= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 30-Jun-15 09.85% 13-Apr-15 09.95% 15-Oct-14 10.15% 19-Aug-13 10.25% 06-Aug-11 10.00% 05-Jul-11 09.75% 05-May-11 09.50% 01-Apr-11 09.00% 19-Feb-11 08.75% 16-Jan-11 08.25% 09-Dec-10 08.00% 01-Oct-10 07.75% 01-Jul-10 07.50% CATHOLIC SYRIAN BANK ==================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Dec-11 10.50% 08-Aug-11 10.25% 13-May-11 10.00% 22-Feb-11 09.50% 01-Jan-11 09.00% 01-Nov-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.00% CITY UNION BANK =============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Oct-13 11.00% 01-Dec-11 10.75% 01-Aug-11 10.50% 01-May-11 09.75% 01-Jan-11 09.25% 01-Nov-10 08.75% 01-Jul-10 08.50% DEVELOPMENT CREDIT BANK ======================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Sep-13 10.85% 01-Aug-11 10.50% 01-Jun-11 10.00% 07-May-11 09.50% 05-Feb-11 09.00% 11-Dec-10 08.50% 05-Oct-10 08.25% 01-Jul-10 07.75% DHANALAKSHMI BANK ================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 09-Sep-13 11.50% 02-Nov-11 11.25% 19-Sep-11 11.00% 01-Aug-11 10.75% 07-Jul-11 10.25% 21-May-11 10.00% 07-Apr-11 09.25% 10-Mar-11 08.75% 01-Jan-11 08.25% 09-Oct-10 07.50% 01-Jul-10 07.00% FEDERAL BANK ============ Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 18-Jun-15 09.95% 16-Jun-14 10.20% 11-Nov-13 10.55% 19-Aug-13 10.45% 21-Feb-13 10.20% 02-May-12 10.45% 05-Mar-12 10.65% 07-Nov-11 10.75% 10-Oct-11 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.25% 20-Jun-11 09.97% 10-May-11 09.72% 04-Apr-11 09.25% 10-Feb-11 09.00% 01-Jan-11 08.50% 01-Oct-10 08.00% 01-Jul-10 07.75% HDFC BANK ========== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 15-Jun-15 09.70% 13-Apr-15 09.85% 02-Nov-13 10.00% 03-Aug-13 09.80% 30-Mar-13 09.60% 31-Dec-12 09.70% 30-Jun-12 09.80% 13-Aug-11 10.00% 12-Jul-11 09.50% 12-May-11 09.25% 14-Mar-11 08.70% 24-Feb-11 08.20% 01-Jan-11 07.75% 05-Oct-10 07.50% 01-Jul-10 07.25% ICICI BANK ========== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 26-Jun-15 09.70% 10-Apr-15 09.75% 23-Aug-13 10.00% 23-Apr-12 09.75% 13-Aug-11 10.00% 04-Jul-11 09.50% 07-May-11 09.25% 24-Feb-11 08.75% 03-Jan-11 08.25% 06-Oct-10 07.75% 01-Jul-10 07.50% INDUSIND BANK ============ Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 15-Jun-15 10.85% 20-Aug-13 11.00% 31-Oct-11 10.75% 02-Aug-11 10.50% 21-Jun-11 10.00% 09-May-11 09.75% 21-Mar-11 09.25% 04-Mar-11 08.75% 31-Jan-11 08.25% 10-Jan-11 08.00% 26-Nov-10 07.75% 01-Jul-10 07.00% JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK ==================== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jul-15 09.85% 15-Feb-13 10.25% 01-Nov-12 10.50% 01-Aug-11 10.00% 01-Jul-11 09.75% 01-May-11 09.50% 01-Mar-11 09.00% 01-Jan-11 08.75% 01-Oct-10 08.50% 01-Jul-10 08.25% KARNATAKA BANK ============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jun-15 10.50% 10-Nov-12 10.75% 03-Aug-11 11.00% 04-Jul-11 10.50% 23-May-11 10.25% 14-Feb-11 09.75% 01-Nov-10 09.00% 01-Jul-10 08.75% KARUR VYSYA BANK =============== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 23-Jan-15 10.75% 20-Aug-13 11.00% 12-Aug-13 10.75% 18-Jul-13 10.50% 03-Feb-13 10.75% 02-Sep-12 11.00% 27-Nov-11 11.25% 01-Aug-11 11.00% 16-May-11 10.50% 07-Feb-11 10.00% 24-Dec-10 09.50% 04-Oct-10 09.00% 01-Jul-10 08.50% KOTAK BANK ========== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 02-Jul-15 09.75% 16-Apr-15 09.85% 13-Aug-13 10.00% 26-Apr-12 09.75% 01-Nov-11 10.00% 02-Aug-11 09.75% 13-Jul-11 09.50% 10-May-11 09.25% 01-Mar-11 08.75% 31-Dec-10 08.25% 06-Dec-10 08.00% 08-Nov-10 07.75% 01-Oct-10 07.50% 01-Jul-10 07.25% LAKSHMI VILAS BANK ================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jul-15 10.95% 14-Apr-15 11.10% 23-Aug-13 11.25% 29-Nov-11 11.00% 01-Aug-11 10.90% 03-Jun-11 10.50% 09-May-11 10.00% 05-Feb-11 09.50% 01-Jan-11 09.25% 01-Jul-10 08.75% SOUTH INDIAN BANK ================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-May-15 10.20% 01-Aug-11 10.50% 04-Jul-11 10.00% 07-May-11 09.60% 05-Mar-11 09.10% 24-Jan-11 08.80% 20-Dec-10 08.50% 27-Oct-10 08.30% 01-Jul-10 08.10% RBL BANK ============= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 15-May-15 10.85% 01-Oct-13 11.00% 15-Jul-13 10.90% 01-Dec-11 11.00% TAMILNAD MERCANTILE BANK ======================= Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 01-Jun-15 10.60% 11-Feb-13 10.75% 01-Apr-12 11.00% 12-Sep-11 10.75% 18-Jul-11 10.50% 09-May-11 10.00% 01-Jan-11 09.50% 01-Oct-10 09.00% 01-Jul-10 08.50% YES BANK ======== Date Base Rate ---------- --------- 22-Jun-15 10.50% 01-Aug-13 10.75% 25-Oct-11 10.50% 26-Jul-11 10.25% 21-Jun-11 09.75% 04-May-11 09.50% 02-Apr-11 09.00% 25-Jan-11 08.50% 13-Dec-10 08.00% 01-Jul-10 07.00% Latest Base Rates : Historical Data : Note:* The data between 28-Sep-11 to 29-Apr-13 is unavailable. 