NEW DELHI India has told several leading Internet companies including Facebook and Google they need to remove "offensive content" from their services, information and telecoms minister Kapil Sibal said on Tuesday, but he insisted the request was not censorship.

Sibal, said he had on several occasions asked Facebook, Google (GOOG.O), Yahoo (YHOO.O) and Microsoft to screen user content but the companies had not responded to his requests.

At a meeting on Monday the companies said they were unable to filter information as he wanted, Sibal said.

