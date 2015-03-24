By Suchitra Mohanty
| NEW DELHI, March 24
India's top court struck
down a law on Tuesday that gave authorities powers to jail
people for offensive online posts, a verdict hailed as a victory
for free speech in the world's largest growth market for the
Internet.
Section 66A of the country's Information and Technology (IT)
Act was challenged in the Supreme Court by law students,
bloggers, writers and rights groups following arrests across the
country for statements posted on social media sites.
Justices Jasti Chelameshwar and Rohinton F. Nariman in their
order said they found "the law hit at the root of liberty and
freedom of expression".
"Our Constitution provides for liberty of thought,
expression and belief. In a democracy, these values have to be
provided within constitutional scheme. The law (Section 66A) is
vague in its entirety," they said.
The petitioners argued the "draconian law" introduced in
2008 by the last government was misused by politicians to hound
critics.
Facebook, Twitter and Google did
not immediately comment on the ruling but the Internet and
Mobile Association of India, a trade body, said the ruling
protected consumers and businesses.
"This judgment will herald a new phase in the growth and
evolution of the Internet in India," the group said in a
statement that also hailed a separate part of the judgement that
makes it harder to force websites to take down content.
Both local and foreign Internet companies have in the past
faced pressure for hosting content deemed offensive in India,
which Google predicts is scheduled to overtake the United States
as having the world's largest number of web users by 2018.
Last week, police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh
picked up a 16-year-old boy from his school for allegedly
posting an insulting remark about a powerful regional
politician, the latest victim of a law that was also used to
jail a cartoonist in Mumbai.
"It is a big relief. My daughter was accused of posting
offensive remarks and was arrested. I don't think expressing
one's views is a crime," said Farooq Dhada.
Shaheen Dhada became a national celebrity after she
questioned a labour shutdown after the funeral of a powerful
local politician in 2012.
Her friend Renu Srinivasan 'liked' the post and both were
arrested.
(Additioanl reporting by Rupam Jain Nair in New Delhi and
Nivedita Bhattacharya in Mumbai; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)