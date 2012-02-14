* Indian units probed for possible forex violations - WSJ
* Google says hasn't received notice of investigation
Feb 14 India's government is investigating
whether local units of U.S. Internet giants Google Inc
and Yahoo Inc may have violated the country's foreign
exchange laws, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Notices have been sent to the Indian units that they are
being investigated for potential violations, the paper said,
citing a senior official at a division of India's federal
finance ministry, which monitors foreign exchange transactions
and money-laundering activities.
A spokesman for India's finance ministry declined to confirm
whether notices have been issued to Google and Yahoo.
"We have an obligation to our
shareholders to set up a tax efficient structure and our present
structure is compliant with the tax rules in all the countries
where we operate," a Google India spokeswoman said in a
statement, adding Google has not received any notice.
Separately, Google and Yahoo are among nearly two dozen
Internet companies already under fire from India's government
and courts which want them to better police their sites for
offensive content posted by users.
Google and Facebook removed some content from Indian web
sites earlier this month after a court directive warning them of
a crackdown "like China" if they didn't take steps to protect
religious sensibilities.
Telecom Minister Kapil Sibal said on Tuesday the government
would never censor social media, signalling to tone down
pressure on the Internet sites.