* Telecom firms exit on policy changes, corruption
* Airport privatization plans fizzle out, investors wary
* Divisive federal politics, slowing economic growth weigh
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 8 Frustrated by a lack of
opportunities in India, Germany's Fraport, the world's
No. 2 airport operator, is shutting its development office in
the country, the latest in a growing list of companies exiting
Asia's third-largest economy.
Regulatory uncertainty and policy gridlock have battered
foreign corporate sentiment towards India, adding to a dramatic
slowdown in economic growth and exacerbating a widening current
account deficit that has knocked the rupee to record lows.
"When we came to India in 2006, we were actually extremely
bullish about the market. We felt India had a lot of potential
at that time," Ansgar Sickert, who heads Fraport's India
operations, told Reuters in a telephone interview on Friday.
Government plans then to privatise dozens of airports in
smaller cities have not come to fruition.
"We were disappointed when none of these opportunities
materialised," said Sickert.
Many foreign companies in other sectors have seen their
India plans thwarted by sluggish or inconsistent policymaking
under the embattled government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The list of companies to leave India includes telecoms
carriers Etisalat of Abu Dhabi and Bahrain
Telecommunications Co, whose licences were among those
ordered cancelled by an Indian court amid a corruption probe.
Another firm, Norway's state-backed Telenor, which
has invested roughly $2.5 billion in India and had its licences
ordered cancelled, has threatened to pull out but is lobbying
through diplomatic channels for favourable rules and to lower
the price of airwaves to be auctioned.
"India definitely faces the threat of more foreign companies
signalling an exit in the near future, as well as warding off
new entrants unless it sends a very strong and immediate signal
to boost foreign investor confidence, said Bundeep Singh Rangar,
chairman of London-based IndusView Advisors.
According to a Nomura report last month, multinationals
pulled $10.7 billion out of the country in 2011, up from $7.2
billion in 2010 and $3.1 billion in 2009.
To be sure, that's far less than inbound corporate
investment, which surged 88 percent to a record $36.5 billion in
the year that ended in March, according to official data,
fuelled in part by two multi-billion-dollar energy deals.
TOUGH TIMES
India's economy grew just 5.3 percent in the March quarter,
its worst in nine years and far below the 9 percent pace that
drew a flood of investment before the global financial crisis.
Singh's government has been weakened by fractious coalition
partners and a spate of scandals, undermining its reform agenda.
Ongoing battles over taxes on foreign companies, regulatory
flip-flops and a lack of progress on key reforms have kept many
foreign companies away and led others to scale back.
In a cautionary tale that has turned into a soap opera, UK
mobile phone giant Vodafone, India's biggest foreign
investor, is fighting a multi-billion-dollar tax demand and
frequently spars with regulators over telecoms rules.
"Ever since then, India Inc's image abroad has taken a hit
because it has basically made multinationals wary of India
because of lack of predictability and certainty," said Rangar,
referring to Vodafone's tax case.
Vodafone has vowed to stay in India, but other companies -
including New York Life and U.S. mutual fund giant
Fidelity Worldwide Investment recently sold their India units.
Augere, which owns 4G broadband airwaves in one of India's
22 telecoms zones, has stopped operational activities and is set
to sell its airwaves due to regulatory uncertainties, the
Economic Times reported last month.
More exits are expected in the crowded insurance industry,
where a long-expected increase in foreign investor holdings has
been stuck and where many joint ventures are losing money.
The mutual fund sector, where a regulatory change banning
distribution fees as well as a sharp drop in markets have led to
a drop in profits, is also seen to be poised for exits.
"Things are not happening at the required pace, so that has
been the basic problem," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, a director at
the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
"We believe that if that is not taken care of, it will be
very difficult to get the message to foreign investors that we,
the government, are serious about carrying out the reforms
agenda," he said.
Fraport, which owns 10 percent of the company that operates
New Delhi Airport, is looking to sell that stake to a partner as
its role as an operator will lapse in May 2013, meaning the
company would not have a presence in India, one of the world's
fastest-growing airline markets.
The government, scrambling to kick-start investment, this
week announced a push in the infrastructure sector, including
plans to develop three airports. Sickert said recent signs are
encouraging, and Fraport still sees India as a potential market.
"To be honest, there is some scepticism at the moment, given
the coalition constraints, that these projects will materialise
within the timeframe the government has mentioned. We are still
a little wary about that," he said.
