NEW DELHI Nov 8 India's finance ministry expects a decision on setting up a National Investment Board - a body to approve and speed up stalled infrastructure projects such as roads, ports and airports - would be taken in the next 2-3 weeks, a senior ministry official said on Thursday.

A decision could be taken in the next two-three weeks, Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary in the ministry of finance, told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting on the outskirts of Delhi. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)