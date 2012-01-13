The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Individual foreign investors will be allowed to directly buy up to 5 percent of an Indian company, or 10 percent in aggregate, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday, adding details to an announcement the government made in early January.

Foreign retail investors will also be able to participate in share splits, consolidations, mergers and other corporate actions, the RBI said.

The government has said that foreign retail investors will be allowed to invest directly in Indian shares from January 15. Previously, they were required to invest through mutual funds.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)