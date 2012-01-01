NEW DELHI Jan 1 India will allow
individual foreign investors direct access to its stock market
from Jan. 15, the government said on Sunday, the latest step to
liberalise Asia's third-largest economy after a year of big
losses on the benchmark Sensex index.
Previously, foreign nationals were limited to investing in
India's equity market through indirect routes such as mutual
funds, or through institutional vehicles.
"The central government has decided to allow qualified
foreign investors to directly invest in (the) Indian equity
market in order to widen the class of investors, attract more
foreign funds, and reduce market volatility," the government
said in a statement.
In the past 20 years India has gradually opened its economy
to foreign cash. The economy is now faltering after growing at
an annual average of about 8 percent for several years.
The rupee shed 24 percent of its value against the dollar
last year and the current account deficit is widening.
Many economists predict growth below seven percent for the
fiscal year that ends on March 30.
Indian shares posted their first annual fall in three years
in 2011 as a combination of near double-digit inflation, high
interest rates, slowing domestic growth and policy inaction
turned off investors already shaken by global headwinds.
Foreign fund inflows, a major driver of Indian stocks,
dried up with net outflows of about $380 million as of
Wednesday, a far cry from record inflows of more than $29
billion in 2010 that had powered a 17 percent rise in the
benchmark index, following an 81 percent surge in 2009.
