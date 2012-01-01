* Qualified foreign nationals to have direct access from
Jan. 15
* Move aimed at attracting more funds into Indian stock
markets
NEW DELHI Jan 1 India will allow
individual foreign investors direct access to its stock market
from Jan. 15, the government said on Sunday, the latest step to
liberalise Asia's third-largest economy after a year of big
losses on the benchmark Sensex index.
Previously, foreign nationals were limited to investing in
India's equity market through indirect routes such as mutual
funds, or through institutional vehicles.
"The central government has decided to allow qualified
foreign investors to directly invest in (the) Indian equity
market in order to widen the class of investors, attract more
foreign funds, and reduce market volatility," the government
said in a statement.
Analysts said the decision to allow foreign nationals to
invest in Indian equities was a positive move but it was
unlikely to result in an increased flow of overseas funds in the
near-term due to weak market conditions.
"At a time when the foreign institutions are reducing their
exposure to India, it would not be prudent to expect foreign
individuals to start investing in our markets," said Jagannadham
Thunuguntla, research head at brokerage SMC Global Securities.
"We can see some impact of this decision when the stock
market conditions improve," he said.
In the past 20 years India has gradually opened its economy
to foreign cash. The economy is now faltering after growing at
an annual average of about 8 percent for several years.
The rupee shed 24 percent of its value against the dollar
last year and the current account deficit is widening.
Many economists predict growth below seven percent for the
fiscal year that ends on March 30.
Indian shares posted their first annual fall in three years
in 2011 as a combination of near double-digit inflation, high
interest rates, slowing domestic growth and policy inaction
turned off investors already shaken by global headwinds.
Foreign fund inflows, a major driver of Indian stocks, dried
up with net outflows of about $380 million as of Wednesday, a
far cry from record inflows of more than $29 billion in 2010
that had powered a 17 percent rise in the benchmark index,
following an 81 percent surge in 2009.
