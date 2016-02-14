* Biggest brand India has ever created - Modi
* Branding experts warn of over-promising and
under-delivering
* On the ground, scant signs of better business environment
* Execution on tax, land reforms key, bosses say
By Promit Mukherjee and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Thousands of people and mascots
of lions swarmed the weekend opening of a "Make in India" drive
to attract foreign direct investment, pitched by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi as "the biggest brand that India has ever
created".
The week-long event, the boldest since Modi launched the
initiative to emulate China's export miracle back in 2014, seeks
to "spark a renewed sense of pride in India's manufacturing",
its marketing blurb says.
But even as the Make in India hype scales new heights, some
bosses question Modi's delivery on promises to make it easier to
do business, while marketing experts caution against creating
unrealistic expectations.
"When you over-communicate and you under-deliver, the
biggest risk is that you begin to lose trust," said Chandramouli
Nilakantan, CEO of Blue Lotus Communications, a branding and
public relations consultancy.
On buzz alone the effort got off to a great start, with the
prime ministers of Sweden and Finland attending Saturday's gala
opening hosted by Modi.
On Sunday, delegates thronged the 10 pavilions erected for
the event in Mumbai, India's financial capital. Around 2,500
foreign companies and 8,000 domestic companies were expected to
attend, organisers said.
Yet on the ground, the experience of businesses is more
prosaic: Twenty months after Modi swept to power with a promise
of growth and jobs for India's 1.3 billion people, executives
say more needs to be done, including improving infrastructure.
More pressingly, key legislation such as a goods and
services tax and land acquisition bill are stuck in parliament,
just as global competitors such as Vietnam step up their own
reform efforts.
"Make in India is a great initiative and has created a lot
of positive sentiments," Vikas Agarwal, general manager of
mobile phone maker OnePlus in India, told Reuters.
"Now the government needs to follow up with policies. That
includes providing custom duty and export incentives, tax
rationalisation and removal of ambiguous land acquisition
policies."
MAJOR WINS
Make In India has scored major wins, including a pledge by
Taiwan's Foxconn to invest $5 billion in a new
electronics manufacturing facility.
That has helped foreign direct investment to nearly double
to $59 billion last year, the seventh most in the world,
according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and
Development.
Yet in critical aspects, India remains far behind its goals.
The proportion of manufacturing to gross domestic product has
been stuck at around 17 percent for five years, below the
government's goal to ramp it up to 25 percent, according to the
Boston Consulting Group.
India has only created 4 million manufacturing jobs since
2010, according to Boston Consulting. At the current rate, India
may only create 8 million jobs by 2022, well below the
government's goal of 100 million.
Professor Ravi Aron, a U.S.-based expert in manufacturing,
said India was ill-suited for a Chinese-style export boom,
because it lacked the infrastructure and the skills for its
exports to compete internationally.
"It should not be called 'Make in India' but 'Make In Spite
of India'," said Aron, of Johns Hopkins University, advising the
Indian government to scale back its ambitions and focus on its
growing domestic market.
($1 = 68.2750 Indian rupees)
