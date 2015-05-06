China stocks down on softer-than-expected PMI surveys, regulation worries
SHANGHAI, May 2 China stocks fell on the first trading day in May, with investors kept at bay by worries over tighter regulation and weaker-than-expected economic indicators.
NEW DELHI May 6 India's federal cabinet on Wednesday changed rules to speed up approvals for foreign investment proposals, aiming to boost inflows and make it easier for firms to do business in Asia's third-largest economy.
Under the new rules, investments up to 30 billion rupees ($472 million) will not require the approval of the federal cabinet and can be cleared by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), the government said in a statement.
Until now, the FIPB had the authority to clear investments that were below 20 billion rupees. ($1=63.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Alison Williams)
SHANGHAI, May 2 China stocks fell on the first trading day in May, with investors kept at bay by worries over tighter regulation and weaker-than-expected economic indicators.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 28) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% -----------------------------------