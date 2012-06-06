By Nigam Prusty
| NEW DELHI, June 6
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's government on
Wednesday vowed to push ahead with major transport and power
projects in the current financial year, buoying stocks in
infrastructure companies with an attempt to inject some life
into the flagging economy.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said India aims to award 9,500
kms of road projects in the fiscal year to end-March 2013. His
government also plans to commission three new airports, he said.
However, experts remained unconvinced the government's
latest move would revive economic growth as little was done to
change conditions on the ground that have slowed development,
such as land acquisition and environmental clearances.
Wednesday's meeting, chaired by Singh, came after India's
economic growth slumped to its lowest level in nine years in the
first three months of 2012, leading to sharp criticism of his
economic management.
Slow decision making in the government in the wake of a slew
of corruption scandals is often held responsible for choking
India's growth and drive to become an industrial nation.
"We as a government are committed to taking the necessary
measures to reverse the present situation and revive and
revitalize India's growth story," Singh told his ministers.
"We are aware that we have to act on multiple fronts to
achieve this and we will indeed do all that is required of us."
India faces the challenge of building infrastructure almost
from scratch and to grow at a faster clip without stoking
inflation. The government has penciled in an investment of about
$1 trillion in the sector over next five years.
"In the short term, development of infrastructure will boost
investment rates across the economy. In the long run, it will
remove the supply constraints that affect economic activity in
agriculture, industry and trade," he said.
Infrastructure stocks such as GMR Infrastructure
surged on Wednesday ahead of the meeting on hopes the government
would help kickstart projects.
" It is good that the prime minister has started looking at
the infrastructure sector," said Sanjay Reddy, vice chairman of
GVK Power and Infrastructure, a conglomerate with interests in
energy, airports, hotels and transportation.
"But the devil is in the details and we will need to wait
and see what happens over the coming weeks," he added.
Singh has had such meetings in the past, but they did little
to remove investment bottlenecks. Doubts remain whether the
latest exercise will have any material impact.
(Additional reporting by Aditi Shah and Rosemary Arackaparambil
in MUMBAI; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel)