GANDHINAGAR, India Jan 11 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on Sunday to pursue predictable policies and ensure stable taxes, in a speech that sought to address a key concern for foreign investors in Asia's third-largest economy.

"My government is committed to create a policy environment that is predictable, transparent and fair," Modi said in a speech to a major business conference in his home state of Gujurat. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Robert Birsel)