(Writes through with Modi speech)
GANDHINAGAR, India Jan 11 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi promised on Sunday to pursue predictable policies
and ensure stable taxes, in a speech that sought to address a
key concern for foreign investors in Asia's third-largest
economy.
Modi made his pitch at a major conference at which he set
out the case for global investors to back his vision of
'inclusive growth' that would help lift hundreds of millions of
Indians out of poverty.
"We're trying to complete the circle of economic reforms
speedily," Modi told the Vibrant Gujarat summit that he founded
when he was chief minister of the fast-growing industrial state.
"We are also keen to see that our policies are predictable.
We're clear that our tax regime should be stable."
In one high-profile case, Britain's Vodafone was
caught out by retroactive tax claims in India. Modi's government
has vowed to treat foreign investors fairly but has not changed
the law to prevent such claims in future.
Modi, 64, rattled off a list of his achievements since
winning a general election last May, rebutting suggestions by
critics that his promise of "red carpet, not red tape" was empty
rhetoric.
These included a drive to open more than 100 million bank
accounts, a 'Make in India' campaign to promote manufacturing,
and plans to expand India's rail, road, energy and digital
networks.
"We are not merely making commitments and announcements,"
Modi told political and business leaders. "We have been backing
them up with concrete actions."
He expressed concern about the state of the global economy
but said that India, alone among the world's large economies,
was expected to grow faster this year than in 2014.
"We are planning to take a quantum leap," said Modi.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Robert Birsel and Jeremy Laurence)