Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, June 4 Indian companies' investment overseas fell for the second straight month in May, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $2.35 billion, down 12 percent from April, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday.
Of the total outward FDI in May, bank guarantees continued to be the biggest portion at $1.19 billion, $341.37 million was towards equity purchases and $819.39 million was in loans. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487