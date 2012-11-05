Nov 6 India launched the Rajiv Gandhi Equity
Savings Scheme in late-September, an initiative that aims to
bring millions of first-time investors into stocks by offering a
tax incentive to deepen market liquidity and reduce a reliance
on gold savings.
Following are details of how the scheme works:
* First-time Indian investors earning less than 1 million
rupees ($18,600) a year would be eligible for a 50 percent tax
break on stock investments of up to 50,000 rupees.
* Investors will have half of however much they invest
deducted from their tax bill.
* Investors can buy stocks directly or through mutual funds
or exchange traded funds.
* Eligible investments are restricted to the top-100 stocks
traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange,
as well as state-owned companies.
* The scheme imposes a 1-year blanket lock-in clause,
meaning no changes can be made to the portfolio, and
participants need to keep their money invested for at least
three years.
* The scheme was proposed in the 2012-13 federal budget by
then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, and was launched on
Sept. 21.
* India wants to tap the potential of the savings conscious
urban and semi-urban middle class and turn equities into an
attractive alternative to gold and cash.
* The scheme is also intended to reduce markets' dependence
on volatile foreign flows.($1 = 53.7600 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)