MUMBAI, Sept 20 State-owned lender Indian Overseas Bank will raise up to 21 billion indian rupees ($336.89 million) through share sale to shore up its Tier I capital, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

Indian Overseas Bank said it would raise the capital through a preferential issue to the Indian government and a separate share sale to institutional investors.

The bank did not specify the exact break-up for the two share sales.

The company's shares closed at 47.70 rupees on Friday. ($1 = 62.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; editing by Ron Askew)