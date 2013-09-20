BRIEF-NTPC Ltd commissions unit 2 of 250 MW of unit Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
MUMBAI, Sept 20 State-owned lender Indian Overseas Bank will raise up to 21 billion indian rupees ($336.89 million) through share sale to shore up its Tier I capital, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
Indian Overseas Bank said it would raise the capital through a preferential issue to the Indian government and a separate share sale to institutional investors.
The bank did not specify the exact break-up for the two share sales.
The company's shares closed at 47.70 rupees on Friday. ($1 = 62.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; editing by Ron Askew)
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,80,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous