* IOC buys 1 mln bbls each of Nigeria's EA, Qua Iboe, Usan

* IOC buys 1 mln bbls of Angola's Palanca

NEW DELHI Oct 11 Indian Oil Corp. has bought 5 million barrels of west African oil via a tender for December lifting including its first purchase of Nigerian Okwuibome oil, two trade sources said.

The country's biggest refiner purchased a million barrels of Okwuibome oil from trader Glencore through a tender for processing at plants owned by its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp, the sources said.

IOC also bought two very large crude carrier cargos (VLCCs) from trader Vitol for December lifting, one of the sources said.

While one VLCC has a million barrels each of Nigerian EA and Qua Iboe grades the other comprises a million barrels each of Nigeria's Usan and Angola's Palanca oil, this source said.

Price details were not known immediately.

Indian state-run refiners meet most of their high sulphur oil needs through term deals and tap the spot market for sweet grades - about 20 percent of overall requirements - as availability of low sulphur oil through contracts with national oil companies is limited.

IOC is expanding its crude slate and testing new grades including those from Latin America. It already buys Mexico's Maya crude.

Diversification of oil sources has become more urgent as Western sanctions over nuclear projects squeeze imports from Iran, once India's second-biggest supplier, and supplies from Libya and Sudan were disrupted.

IOC, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum controls about 31 percent of India's oil refining capacity of 4.3 million bpd.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Keiron Henderson)