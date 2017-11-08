FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Oil Corp starts crude oil trading through Singapore subsidiary
November 8, 2017

Indian Oil Corp starts crude oil trading through Singapore subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp on Wednesday began trading crude oil through its Singapore unit, buying a million barrels of Nigerian oil Akpo, the state-run company’s head of finance AK Sharma said.

An Indian Oil tanker driver waits outside a fuel depot in Mumbai, India, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui/Files

IOCL Singapore Pvt Ltd has bought the parcel from Total for Dec. 8-17 loading, he said.

“We have got a very good deal,” Sharma told Reuters, adding the cargo will be co-loaded with a million barrels of Angola’s Girassol oil, which the refiner has procured under a term deal.

Sharma declined to give any details on price.

IOCL Singapore currently has two officers and, Sharma said, the company will gradually increase its workforce in line with transactions from the city state.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
